Cypriot police urged to reinvestigate gang rape of British woman

Cypriot police urged to reinvestigate the gang rape of a British woman in Ayia Napa.

The British student from Derbyshire was initially interviewed over the attack in July 2019. No lawyer or translator was present during the interview. After the horrifying interview, she then withdrew the gang rape claims and was accused of lying.

The Cyprus Supreme Court has acquitted her of lying. The authorities in Cyprus are being encouraged to start a new investigation into the shocking attack. The student was gang raped by 12 men.

Human rights lawyer Nicoletta Charalambidou commented on reopening the case and said: “It’s our next big battle.” The woman’s legal team will be pushing for the investigation to be reopened.

On Monday, January 31, the tribunal recognised that the British woman had not received a fair trial. The woman had waited 2 years for this verdict to be given. She had been given a four-month suspended sentence for fomenting public mischief when she was accused of lying about the attack.

The appeal was coordinated by Michael Polak from the legal aid group Justice Abroad. Speaking to The Guardian he said that a new investigation is critical.

He explained: “Cypriot authorities now have a duty to properly investigate the rape complaint because it is clear that was never done,”

“We want the investigation to be transferred to a different police force so that all the evidence in this case can be considered fairly and dispassionately.”

After the tribunal gave its verdict the British woman’s mother commented: “It is a great relief we hear that the authorities in Cyprus have recognised the flaws in their legal process.

“Whilst this decision doesn’t excuse the way she was treated by the police or the judge or those in authority, it does bring with it the hope that my daughters’ suffering will at least bring positive changes in the way that victims of crime are treated.

“Of course, if justice is to be done, an authority would need to pick up on the evidence that was gathered in Cyprus and do with it what should have happened at the outset.”

