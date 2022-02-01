Here are the Covid numbers in Spain for Tuesday, February 1, as released by the Ministry of Health



The Ministry of Health released the data today, Tuesday, February 1, showing the Covid numbers in Spain, collected from the autonomous communities. It shows that a total of 77,873 more positive infections have been diagnosed.

This figure corresponds to new cases detected in previous days, not only in the last 24 hours. Since the pandemic began in Spain, a total of 10,039,129 infections have been registered.

Another 408 deaths from the virus have been added, bringing this week’s total to 762 people who have lost their lives to the virus. According to official data, the total number of deaths in Spain from Covid-19 amounts to 93,633.

The accumulated incidence rate in the last 14 days has dropped to 2,694.44 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 2,879.95 yesterday, Monday 31, which is a decrease of 185 points.

Murcia (3,944), Navarra (3,651), Valencian Community (3,808), and Aragon (3,914) are the autonomous communities that have registered the most infections. At the other extreme are Andalusia (952), the Canary Islands (1,247), and Madrid (1,480). The 7-day incidence rate stands at 1,028 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Regarding hospitalisation, the number of patients admitted for Covid-19 is 18,087, and the occupancy rate of conventional beds drops to 14.52 per cent from yesterday’s 15.05 per cent.

There are currently 2,054 people in the Intensive Care Units (ICU), whose occupancy drops to 21.71 per cent from Monday’s 22.28 per cent.

In the week from January 22 to 28, 1,774,728 diagnostic tests were carried out, whose positivity dropped to 35.83 per cent, as reported by larazon.es.

