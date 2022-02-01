Covid numbers in Spain - Monday, January 31.

Here are the Covid numbers in Spain for Monday, January 31, as reported by the Ministry of Health



The Ministry of Health revealed the Covid numbers in Spain today, Monday, January 31, with data provided by the autonomous communities. There have been a total of 182,123 new cases of coronavirus since last Friday 28. This brings the total number of people infected with Covid-19 to 9,961,253 since the start of the pandemic in Spain.

According to the report from Caroline Darias’s department, in the last 14 days, the current average incidence rate of infections in Spain continues to decline. Today it is standing at 2,879.95 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to the 3,078.47 reported on Friday 28.

Another 259 more deaths from Covid-19 have been reported, with a total of 675 registered in the last week. This makes the total death toll from coronavirus in Spain rise to 93,225 people.

There are currently 18,735 patients hospitalised for Covid-19 throughout Spain. Of these, 2,107 are in an ICU. In the last 24 hours, there have been 1,857 admissions, and 1,198 discharges. The occupancy rate of beds occupied by coronavirus stands at 15.05% and in ICUs at 22.28%, as reported by granadadigital.es.

