China could fake Covid positives and collect athletes’ DNA at Beijing Olympics, experts say

Could China collect athletes’ DNA at Beijing Olympics and fake Covid positives? Experts say they could.

CHINA could collect athletes’ DNA at Beijing Olympics and fake Covid positives, experts say. The claims come after it was announced that athletes were being tested daily for Covid despite being confined in “closed-loop” bubbles.

Patricia Adams, executive director of Canada-based non-profit Probe International, said “it’s a very likely possibility” that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will be collecting top-performing athletes’ DNA at the Games.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Speaking during a webinar about “Communist China” on January 26, Adams said: “They [CCP] are doing the testing every day … and [there’s] absolutely no oversight over the use of the products that they’re getting.”

During the same webinar, Stephen Yates, chief executive of consultancy firm DC International Advisory, said: “China has weaponised artificial intelligence and a lot of other studies of the human process in ways that civilized countries wouldn’t even allow, so we don’t have any way to really know what this dark window of the future might be,” he said.

The Winter Olympics, which is set to open in Beijing on February 4, has been the subject of many “conspiracy theories” due to China’s reputation and the announcement of “daily testing” for Covid. In fact, these “conspiracies” have multiplied since it was revealed that athletes in Beijing were “locked up” in a closed-loop system surrounded by wire fences and can only leave their “bubble” via special vehicles – and after staff carry out mouth swabs on them every day.

Yates believes the CCP may use this massive data collection exercise as a means of giving China’s athletes a competitive advantage. He also stressed that China could now have an increased opportunity for psychological warfare in the future.

Adams also suggested that the CCP may “get rid of an American athlete who’s the likely winner of the gold” through what she described as “nefarious means using false positive COVID test.” However, Beijing’s Olympic organisers have denied reports of any test tampering, stating that the tests are up to international standards, according to state media China Daily.

Adams said that “at the end of the day, it’s all being done by the Chinese government, and nobody really knows what’s going to happen to the data.”

“The Chinese government has demonstrated to the world over and over and over again that they don’t follow rules. They follow their own rules. They don’t follow international rules. They don’t follow treaties that they’ve signed,” she said.

“I think that athletes are very, very nervous. And they’re not happy,” said Adams.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.