Car sales in Spain are at their worst level in 25 years

The automobile industry in Spain continues to struggle. According to registration data from the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), 2022 has started with one of the lowest numbers of car registrations since data records began. Specifically, in the month of January, just over 42,000 cars were registered, which is one of the lowest figures in the last 25 years.

Until now, it was last January 2021 that was the month with the worst car registration records, with nearly 42,000 units sold. January 2022 has continued along the same path with about 42,400 units.

This time last year, the country was still in the midst of the pandemic, and gripped by storm Filomena, whereas this January, there is more freedom of movement, yet sales are not increasing.

Until the arrival of the pandemic in Spain, and the current global lack of semiconductors, the worst January in data history saw around50,000 cars registered. This means, therefore, that both January 2021 and January 2022 have accounted for about 10,000 fewer cars than in the worst years of the crisis.

In 2019, nearly 95,000 cars were registered in Spain. Therefore, if we compare the current data with this year prior to the pandemic, we find that the drop is approximately 50 per cent.

Despite this statistic, numerous directors pointed out to elespanol.com that the times are not comparable, and that we are not in the same situation as then, because the crisis now is not structural, but rather that supply does not match the demand.

These managers affirm that never before has there been a situation like the one we are currently experiencing, in which there is more demand than supply. Some of them even point out that in 2022 the chip crisis will continue, and that although the second half will improve, registrations will continue without reaching the value of those ​​prior to the crisis.

