Breaking: At least 11 dead as 40 people swept away in mudslide

Breaking: At least 11 dead as 40 people swept away in a mudslide in Ecuador.

Ecuador has been hit by the heaviest rainfall seen since 2003. The rainfall has caused a mudslide in Ecuador’s capital Quito. Images on social media showed horrifying footage of people being swept away. According to the authorities, at least 11 people have been claimed by the natural disaster.

At the moment it is believed that more than 30 people have been injured due to the mudslides. Locals were hit by muddy water sweeping through roads in Quito. Mudslides and floodwater were strong enough to sweep away cars and large container bins along with people.

Speaking to local media a resident Belen Bermeo explained: “I saw how the current swept away a man and a boy, it was terrible.”

A fellow resident took to Twitter to warn people of the horrors that were taking place. The person commented: “Right now in La Gasca, in Quito there is a mudslide caused by the heavy rain. The water is sweeping away several cars and there are people trapped.”

Quito’s mayor has confirmed that more than 30 people have been injured and 11 people have lost their lives. The mayor added: “This is very sad and we offer our condolences and support for the families of the dead and injured.”

Residents have been asked to wait for the emergency services and to stay at home.

The local authorities stated: “Quito Mayor Santiago Guarderas Izquierdo is coordinating the emergency work caused by the mudslide that occurred on Monday afternoon, January 31, which has killed 11 people – with four of those people identified.

“There are 32 injured who have been taken to refuges nearby and families affected have been put up in hostels.”

