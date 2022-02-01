Boris urged to resign and ‘be done with it’ in the wake of the Sue Gray report.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologised for breaches of coronavirus rules which took place at Number 10. The Partygate scandal refuses to go away and the Sue Gray report has now been published.

One leading councillor has called on Johnson to “write his resignation and be done with it.”

The Metropolitan police are investigating 12 events. In the report, Gray said that numerous gatherings “should not have been allowed to take place.” The report also commented on “failures of leadership and judgment.”

The independent councillor for Basildon Kerry Smith has said that Johnson should just resign. Smith commented: “He should have his glass of brandy, write his resignation and be done with it.

“During one of the lockdowns we couldn’t have a wake for my poor old mother and there is Boris having it large, it is unbelievable.”

In the wake of the report being published Conservative MP John Baron for Basildon and Billericay stated: “We’ll have to wait further to learn the full conclusions of her report. However, she does find that there were failures of leadership and judgement by parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office during the pandemic, for which the Prime Minister has apologised.

“It’s essential that these shortcomings are put right, and we’ll know more when all investigations are complete.”

Other politicians believe that reform is needed in the government. Southend Tory councillor Daniel Nelson explained: “What is clear is that a huge reform is required in Downing Street, and I’m pleased the government is promising to move forward that but ultimately we have to as a country ask ourselves how this happened and ensure this never happens.”

He went on to add: “I think everyone in the country who obeyed the rules feel let down; the Prime Minister has acknowledged what he has done is completely unacceptable and has apologised for it.”

