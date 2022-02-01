Boris set to jet into Ukraine to head off war with Russia

Boris Johnson is set to jet into Ukraine to head off war with Russia. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will not be joining the Prime Minister after having tested positive for COVID.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson postponed a call with Vladimir Putin yesterday, Monday, January 31, as he battled with Partygate issues. He is expected to visit Ukraine today. It had been planned that Liz Truss would go with the Prime Minister but she has been forced to pull out of the visit and self-isolate instead.

According to reports, the Prime Minister had requested a brief delay for his phone call with the Russian president. The delay suggestion was turned down and the call is now expected to take place today, Tuesday, February 1.

When quizzed on whether Partygate and the Sue Gray report had delayed the call a spokesperson for Johnson commented: “It’s not unusual for timings with world leaders to change and you will appreciate the control of the timing for the receipt of this report rightly [was] with Sue Gray and her team, and the Prime Minister had committed to come to the House to make an update.”

Liz Truss took to Twitter to announce the news that she had tested positive forCOVID. She commented: “I tested positive for Covid this evening. Thankfully I’ve had my three jabs and will be working from home while I isolate.”

Boris Johnson has warned that Russia going to war with Ukraine would be an “absolute disaster”.

Ms Truss previously announced that UK legislation will be introduced that will “target any company that is linked to the Russian state, engages in business of economic significance to the Russian state or operates in a sector of strategic significance to the Russian state”.

She went on to add: “Those in and around the Kremlin will have nowhere to hide.”

