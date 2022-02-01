Bomb threat: Plane evacuated as FBI rush in. The incident occurred at the San Diego International Airport.

FBI officers rushed in along with officers from multiple agencies and canine units after a bomb threat was reported at the San Diego International Airport. The incident happened on Monday, January 31.

FBI agents rushed to the airport after the threat was reported. An Alaska Airlines plane was fully evacuated due to the potential threat.

The San Diego Harbor Police Department along with San Diego’s Fire Bomb Squad attended the incident. K-9s were also brought in to assist in searches.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Battalion Chief David Pilkerton explained: “We have an Alert IV response in the queue with no units assigned.”

The authorities reported that the bomb threat had concerned Skywest flight 3352. The flight had been heading in from San Francisco and everyone was evacuated safely.

The FBI confirmed that “no explosives were found” and that everyone was “safely isolated and evacuated.”

The FBI added: “All passengers and flight crew are safe and accounted for — as this is an ongoing matter, we will have no further comment.”

Alaska Airlines commented on the incident and said: “We cooperated with TSA and the San Diego airport to resolve the issue.”

The airline went on to add: “All passengers were deplaned and shuttled to the terminal without incident, and the aircraft was cleared.”

The matter is being thoroughly investigated and no one was harmed.

