BREAKING: Dead body found on Essex beach.

A SHOCKING discovery was made on Tuesday, February 1 when a woman’s dead body was found on a beach in Essex. Emergency services rushed to the scene on Thorpe Bay beach, Southend after receiving calls from the public concerned for the welfare of a woman.

However, when they arrived on the scene, emergency services found the woman dead on Eastern Esplanade at around 7 am, although police are not treating the death as suspicious. The incident happened opposite the Premier Inn hotel on the seafront.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “We were called just before 7am today (Tuesday, February 1) following reports of concern for the welfare of a woman at Southend.

“Officers attended and discovered the body of a woman on the beach at

Eastern Esplanade.

“We are not treating as suspicious. Ambulance and the Coastguard also attended.

“We remain on scene as part of our enquiries. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”

