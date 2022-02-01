Author ends support of football club over ‘rapist’ signing

Lifelong fan and supporter author Val McDermid has announced on Twitter that she ends her support of the Raith Rovers Football Club over the signing of David Goodwillie, ruled a rapist in a civil case in 2017.

Goodwillie was never formally tried as the police said there was insufficient evidence to bring a case, however Ms McDermid thinks that the civil conviction is enough to convince her to end her support.

The crime fiction novelist wrote on: “The thought of the rapist David Goodwillie running out on the pitch at Starks Park in a @RaithRovers shirt with my name on it makes me feel physically sick.”

She added that she had “ended my lifelong support” of the club over the signing, and that she had cancelled next season’s shirt sponsorship “over this disgusting and despicable move”.

“I’ll be tearing up my season ticket too,” she said.

The signing “shatters any claim to be a community or family club”, and that Goodwillie’s presence was a “stain on the club”.

“Goodwillie has never expressed a shred of remorse for the rape he committed,” she said, concluding that his signing was “a heartbreaker for me and many other fans”.

Tyler Rattray, captain of the club’s women’s team has said she had also quit in protest, tweeting: “After 10 long years playing for Raith, it’s gutting I have given up now because they have signed someone like this and I want nothing to do with it!

“It was good being captain of Raith while it lasted.”

Their stance and views have been backed by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon saying that society had to have zero tolerance for sexual violence.

She applauded them for being “principled”, adding: “The fact they’re in this position at all reminds us that our society still has a way to go to make zero tolerance of sexual violence a reality.”

The 32-year-old joined the Kirkcaldy club on Monday after five years at Clyde, prior to that he was a Scotland striker spending time at Dundee Utd and Aberdeen.

Goodwillie’s signing to Clyde in 2017 was also criticised but the club defended its decision and said people should be allowed to rebuild their lives after mistakes.

Some Clyde fans said they were sorry to see him go and praised him for his contribution to the club.

Denise Clair claimed she was raped by Goodwillie and another player at a flat in Armadale, West Lothian, in 2011 after a night out in nearby Bathgate. They both admitted having sex with her but maintained it was consensual.

Police investigated the incident but no criminal prosecution took place resulting in the civil case being brought by Ms Clair.

Lord Armstrong ruled in a judgement that because of her “excessive intake of alcohol and, because her cognitive functioning and decision making processes were so impaired” that she “was incapable of giving meaningful consent, and that they each raped her”.

In the first civil case of its kind, he ordered them to pay her £100,000 in damages.

The author is not the only person to criticise the signing and to end her support of the football club over the signing, with amongst others Rape Scotland calling for the decision to be revoked.

