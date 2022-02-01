Amanda Holden pays emotional tribute to her stillborn son


Credit: Instagram

Amanda Holden pays emotional tribute to her stillborn son Theo.

The 50-year-old Britain’s Got Talent judge has paid tribute to her son Theo. It would have been Theo’s 11th birthday.

Amanda took to social media and shared her emotional tribute. She posted photos of her stillborn son’s footprints.

She commented: “You would have been 11 today. I’m still grateful you chose us for your journey .. #Theo.”

Amanda was seven months pregnant when she lost Theo back in 2011. The expectant mum had managed to drive to the hospital when she realised something was wrong. Amanda had noticed that Theo was no longer moving.

Amanda previously revealed shocking details of when she lost Theo. She commented: “Luckily for us, an obstetrician was coming past and Jackie [midwife] said to the obstetrician, ‘please can you go in, I can’t hear the patient’s baby’s heartbeat’, and then I heard this guttural screaming.


“It was the most bizarre thing that’s ever happened to me because it was me. I didn’t know I was doing it. I had no control over myself, I thought it was another person making the noise.

“All these women were holding me, calming me down. I forgot entirely that I’d have to get the baby out and I’d have to give birth for our son.”

