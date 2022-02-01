Amor-cante: Spend the perfect Valentine’s Day in Alicante.

ALICANTE – What better way to spend your Valentine’s Day than a romantic stroll along the beach, soaking in some city scenery or watching the world go by at the top of a castle!

The bustling city of Alicante offers all three, and more, as it is packed with romantic restaurants, wonderful winding streets and picturesque views. Known for sailing, sunbathing, and swimming in the Mediterranean Sea, Alicante’s most iconic landmark however is a mountaintop castle that offers breathtaking views of the city.

Thought of as an attractive holiday destination, Alicante is also perfect for a romantic night out as it boasts great nightlife and entertainment fused with culture, charm and old traditions.

Marina

The Marina in Alicante manages to cater to all tastes with cafes, pubs, clubs, restaurants, some shopping and even a casino.

Take advantage of the many restaurants situated by the glistening water which is lit up by the reflection of twinkling lights.

This wonderful area of Alicante city is brimming with life and the vibrant colours make for a wonderful place to entertain your significant other.

Soak in the lively atmosphere while you enjoy a cocktail or a coffee as luxury boats dock in the port.

The Marina is a great place for concerts, events and activities throughout the year, with boat tours, nightclubs and if you’re feeling lucky, a casino to have a little flutter after enjoying some food and drink.

Postiguet Beach

Situated close to the harbour and a stone’s throw away from the casino is Alicante’s beautiful sandy Postiguet beach.

Located in the heart of Alicante city, at the foot of Santa Bárbara Castle and next to the famous Explanada promenade, Postiguet beach stands out for the quality of its fine golden sand, perfectly placed palm trees and calm waters. Making it the perfect place to walk off your dinner and enjoy a moonlit stroll.

The Paseo de Gómiz promenade runs along the beach and is lined with bars and cafes, and 3D effect floor tiles that will make your head spin!

Postiguet beach is notable for its easy access to the old town and has become an emblem of Alicante city. Slip off your shoes and feel the sand beneath your feet, and if you’re feeling brave, why not take a dip in the sea!

Barrio de Santa Cruz/Old Town

Walking through the narrow streets of Alicante’s Old Town is a magical way to spend Valentine’s Day. The cute and quirky pathways of the Barrio de Santa Cruz wind up towards the castle and the Mirador de Santa Cruz and are filled with colourful houses of all shapes and sizes.

It’s a wonderful walk that promises perfect places to stop and potentially pop the question, although that is probably best saved for the Santa Barbara Castle!

The Barrio de Santa Cruz is located at the foot of Santa Barbara Castle and its highest point is the Mirador de Santa Cruz, which offers spectacular panoramic views of the city and the Mediterranean Sea, and is an idyllic spot to enjoy the sunset.

Santa Bárbara Castle

Overlooking the city, the Santa Bárbara Castle is an ideal place from which to watch a romantic sunset with your loved one. Its panoramic views provide a beautiful backdrop for you to hold your lover tight while the city bustles beneath you.

The castle, which remained abandoned until 1963, when it was opened to the public, is located at the top of the Benacantil mountain overlooking the bay of Alicante and is one of the largest mediaeval fortresses in Spain.

Free to enter and open until 8 pm, the castle has lots of spots to sit down and enjoy the sunshine or the moonlit sky. It’s a wonderful place for history and culture, and fantastic views, and it’s also worth noting that there is a lift near the beach which can bring you up and down for €2,70!

Make sure your phones have enough storage and your cameras are fully charged because there are brilliant 360 views across and around Alicante, its mountains and beaches, looking out towards Benidorm & its Island to the NE, and Tabarca Island and Santa Pola to the SW, which will enhance your romantic pictures.

So, for young couples starting out on their journey together to couples who have been together for many magical years, Alicante offers something for everyone and is the perfect way to spend your Valentine’s Day this year.

