4 steps to get set for spring

Spring season is the perfect time to shake up your routine and prepare your body for the summer months, as we enter the warmer weather and restrictions begin to ease, it’s time to revamp for 2022.

Buff your body

Doing a weekly body exfoliation and moisturising routine before bed is the perfect way to prep the skin and scrub away all that dirt, sebum, and the build-up of dead skin cells – letting the radiance show through again.

Use a body brush or exfoliating gel in the shower one night a week, it’s a very good way to care for your body and get circulation going.

Use a gentle scrub or exfoliating serum on your face and then wash it away with your cleanser and warm water. Apply a hydrating cream or serum and leave it to work overnight. Don’t forget to care for those dry lips and hands!

Exercise, exercise, exercise!

This doesn’t mean you have to turn into a gym bunny, getting out for a 30-minute brisk walk each day is good enough to get the blood flowing again and release those endorphins. Getting outside is a great way to restore vitamin D and will make you feel healthier and happier – especially as the mornings and nights start getting lighter.

Get your brows done

Giving your brows the right shape and a little arch will open up the whole eye area and make your face look more fresh. Going to a professional is usually the first place to start, then you can maintain the shape at home with your trusty tweezers.

Try a new lip colour

Bold lips have become a staple for make-up looks recently, and spring is a great time to play with fun, vibrant shades. There’s a huge variety of matt, glossy and shimmery types to suit all skin colours.

