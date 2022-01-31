Winter Triples final at Javea Green Bowls Club

JANUARY 29 saw the final matches of Javea Green Bowls Club’s Winter Triples.

They were held under glorious blue skies and – once the frost melted from the Green – warm sunshine.

Eight teams fought it out for prime position, with 2,520 bowls cast over the duration of the competition, with the top three teams separated by only three points.

Mavericks (Chris Salter, Maria Morawiec, Mark Ivory, Linda and Jeff Richards and Jean McLaughlin) were triumphant while the teams placed second and third were on equal points.

The Making Up Numbers team from El Cid Bowls Club squeezed into second place by just seven shots ahead of the Santos team from Bonalba Bowls Club.

Javea Green Bowls Club thanked their main sponsor Specsavers and other local businesses for their support.

Thanks also went to Brian, Carol and Chad at the Inn On The Green, for keeping the bowlers fed and watered throughout the competition.