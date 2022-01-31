TUI boost Almeria tourism with direct UK flights. The tour operator hopes to bring in thousands of Brits to Almeria from spring onwards.

The Almeria Provincial Council has confirmed its commitment to the British tourist market. An agreement has been reached between tour operator TUI and the ‘Costa de Almeria’.

The initiative hopes to bring in 20,000 tourists from the UK on direct flights from both Birmingham and Manchester airports. The fights will begin in the spring.

The promotional campaign for Almeria has been launched by the Provincial Tourism Service on all platforms used by TUI. It is hoped that this will help boost sales. The two direct flights will be in operation between May and November from Manchester and Birmingham airports.

The deputy of Tourism, Fernando Giménez was thankful for the successful negotiations which were undertaken in London.

He commented: “TUI UK has committed to recover these two regular flights, doubling the number of visitors with 20,000 net seats”.

He went on to add: “The importance of this promotional agreement and the two regular flights not only boosts international tourism in the province, but also opens up the possibility for Almeria residents to fly to two destinations in the UK with a direct, non-stop flight.”

The deputy of tourism hopes to bring in visitors from the UK and other destinations out of season too. He commented: “There are countries that allow us to stretch operations, while in the UK there are temperatures between 0 and 10 degrees Celsius, in Almeria we can still enjoy the sun and the beach and practice all outdoor sports”.

