Tory MP quits government role voicing ‘deep disappointment’ over partygate

Chris King
Angela Richardson, a top Tory MP has tonight, Monday, January 31, resigned from her position as a ministerial aide in Boris Johnson’s government. She cited ‘deep disappointment’ over the handling of the lockdown parties at Downing Street as her reason for quitting.

Ms Richardson, the Conservative MP for Guildford, had been working for Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove, as a parliamentary private secretary, but stepped down last week. She announced her departure on the same day that the Sue Gray report was published.

“Sue Gray’s report published today clearly states that there were failings at Number Ten Downing Street that let us all down”, she posted on her official Facebook account. “I share the deep disappointment that it has taken so long to get to this stage when there could have been an early acknowledgment and apology”.

“Last week, I stepped back from my governmental responsibilities, to invest more of my time realising the campaigns that I am working on for the people of Guildford, Cranleigh, and our villages”, she continued.

Concluding, “In so doing, I will have more freedom to fulfil my promise to you as I hold the government to account, as a critical friend, on the issues that matter most to the people of Guildford”.


Mr Johnson has since apologised to the House of Commons, but Ms Richardson explained that ‘moving stories’ about her constituents’ experiences during the Covid lockdowns had played their part in her decision to quit.

“Stories of family loss, of struggles with mental and physical health, as well as other long-term impacts that sticking to the tough Covid rules have had on your lives in the past two years”, she said.

Adding, “Any request for a sense of perspective from those around Number Ten rang hollow with the ITU nurse that I spoke to while out knocking doors at the weekend. Frontline NHS workers like her had also been working hard through the pandemic – putting their health and lives on the line to save others”, as reported by metro.co.uk.


Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

