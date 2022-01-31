Torre del Mar extends its library hours

The libraries and study room in Torre del Mar will have extended opening hours to cater to the needs of students.

The study room of the Cultural Centre Nuestra Señora del Carmen – Antigua Azucarera, and the two libraries will extend their hours from tomorrow, February 1, to meet the needs of students during exam periods.

Deputy mayor of Torre del Mar, Jesus Perez Atencia said that “little by little we recover normality after all the restrictions we have suffered these years due to the pandemic.”

“It is an initiative focused above all on the university community of Torre del Mar, although it benefits all users of these study centres. We currently have two libraries, the one on Avenida de Andalucia and the new one on Calle Duque de Ahumada; and also the study room of the Azucarera. All of them equipped and conditioned for studying.”

The deputy mayor of Torreño reported that “the new hours for the library on Calle Duque de Ahumada and for the one located on Avenida de Andalucia will be the same, being open to the public from Monday to Friday, from 9am to 2pm and from 4pm to 9pm.”

“The schedule of the study room of the Cultural Centre Nuestra Señora del Carmen – Antigua Azucarera will be from Monday to Friday, from 8:30am to 2pm and from 4pm to 8pm. On weekends it remains as it was, being Saturdays from 10:30am to 2pm and from 5pm to 8pm.

For Perez Atencia it is about “flexible hours that are compatible with the students who use these facilities on a daily basis. We are always open to proposals from the users of these study centres so that they can carry out their work in an ideal way.”

