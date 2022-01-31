Tooth Care in the U.S. Compared to Most European States

It is no longer news that your dental care is an essential aspect of your well-being that you must pay special attention to if you wish to enjoy overall health and body fitness. This is because your oral health shares several connections with your general and even mental health. Fortunately, many people are becoming aware of how taking care of their teeth is crucial to the quality of life they want to enjoy. Many thanks to dental professionals, like family dentist Dr. Leary, organizations, and awareness groups who have dedicated so much energy to ensure that people learn the importance of tooth care.

However, recent research results have suggested that the level of awareness on tooth care and its practice might not be the same across various continents and countries worldwide. This could be because of the difference in budgeting and investments in dental care and health in these various parts of the world. But then, how about the United States of America and some countries in Europe, where it seems like the budget and investments on creating awareness and practicing oral care are at the same level. This article will compare tooth care in the U.S. and some European countries. Read on to discover more.

What You Should Know about Tooth Care in America

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



One thing about the United States’ healthcare system is that it is often in the news, and people from various parts of the world know many details about it. However, one aspect of the system that people, even U.S. citizens, do not know much about is oral health. This is mainly because it does not get as much publicity as many other aspects of healthcare in the country. Here are some of the things you should know about oral health and care in the United States of America;

Fortunately, the U.S.A. is one of the top-ranking countries when it comes to dental care awareness and practice. However, this does not mean that the country does not have its downs in the subject. For instance, a recent research report shows that over 100 million Americans do not have dental insurance today. Furthermore, it is reported that this has prompted some of its citizens to seek cheaper oral care outside the country.

Also, some indicators of poor oral health, like gum disease, tooth decay, etc., have been noticed among a high percentage of American citizens. However, reports also show that this is a common problem with most advanced countries, and it is because residents in these countries are often more disposed to eat unhealthy diets and high sugar-containing foods.

In essence, you can say that America enjoys more advanced and widespread healthcare. However, the country also has a high percentage of citizens who do not have dental insurance and do not eat healthy food for their teeth.

What You Should Know about Tooth Care in European Countries

There is a stereotype about tooth care in European countries that has always made the idea a laughing stock, especially among U.S. residents. However, according to recent research results, things are not supposed to be this way. This is because it has been discovered that oral health in European countries like England can be deemed as good as or even better than what is obtainable in the U.S.

According to a reputed U.S. dentist, Dr. Richard Watts, “there has been a popular opinion in America for a very long time now that British teeth are not a good as American teeth, and this belief has been reinforced by popular culture over the years. However, there has not been any detailed research to back this up. In fact, our research shows that Americans’ teeth are not better than British teeth.”

However, it is also reported that older Brits are more likely to lose their teeth because of age and other factors than their American counterparts.

Comparison Between Tooth Care in America and Some European countries

When it comes to comparing dental care in America and most European countries, there aren’t many differences that one can notice. This is mainly because these countries are all almost at the same level of development, and their levels of investment into the oral heal industry and tooth care awareness are almost the same.

Conclusion

The debate about how American tooth care compares to what is obtainable in most European countries have lingered for a very long time. This article has discussed this consideration and its different merits.