Three medals for young Almeria swimmer, Victoria

RECEPTION: Victoria and Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco Photo credit: Almeria city hall

ALMERIA CITY mayor Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco recently welcomed, Victoria accompanied by her mother Isabel, to city hall.

Aged 19, Victoria won three medals – one gold and two silver – at the Andalucia Adaptive Swimming championships held last November.

Victoria has Down Syndrome and explained that once she is in the water, she feels free: “It lets me be like everyone else,” she told Fernandez-Pacheco, explaining that she trains for an hour three times a week.

“I enjoy swimming, the atmosphere, the competitions and the travelling,” she said.

“Last year I joined the Federation and the results have been wonderful, with three medals.”

The mayor pointed out that Victoria was a good example of the benefits of sport.


“This is a girl who is hardworking and happy and full of dreams,” he said. “It has been a pleasure to meet her, talk to her and congratulate her on behalf of all Almeria residents.”

