The Spanish Space Agency will be operational within one year

Diana Morant, Spain’s Minister of Science and Innovation, at an Informative Breakfast today, Monday, January 31, announced that the Spanish Space Agency will be ready in a year. “We have a year to implement it and start it up”, she said.

This entity will be included in the Spanish Security Strategy, and will be covered by the future Science Law. This is a rule that will be approved by the Council of Ministers in the “coming weeks”.

As Morant explained, the Agency will aim to “promote, coordinate, and share, all the needs that exist in space, and, above all, promote research and innovation in space technology”.

The science minister highlighted that Spain is among the four countries with the most contributions to the EU in space matters. It is also among the five with the most contributions to the European Space Agency (ESA). “It is key to have a single window, an agency”, Ms Morant reiterated.

This project was approved on January 3, something that the Government said, “will help to order the powers, and establish a national policy that serves as a guide, both for the public and private sectors”.

Through the AEE, it seeks to “promote spaces for public and private collaboration, facilitate the dual use of space capabilities, and strengthen the national space industry sector in a clear and coherent way”.

However, the project enters into force as part of the 2021 national security strategy, which is “the reference framework for the National Security policy, a State policy that starts from a broad conception of security”.

The Spanish Space Agency will be the intermediary between national and international public and private entities. It will represent the interests of Spain against institutions such as the European Space Agency (ESA), and NASA.

When asked where the Agency will be located, Ms Morant could not give a direct answer. “We don’t know where the headquarters will be. Although, remember that this Tuesday, the Council of Ministers will approve the decentralisation process of the headquarters of the new public entities. The Spanish Space Agency will be within these organisations”, she explained.

“We have to understand that Spain does not end in Madrid, and science is widely distributed in our country,” said the minister, who reported that, of the 120 CSIC scientific centres, 85 of them are located outside of Madrid. ” Science is done in all territories”, she concluded, as reported by 20minutos.es.

