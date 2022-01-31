Tales of the riverbank in Orihuela on the Valencian Community’s Tree Day

EIGHTEEN Orihuela pupils celebrated the Valencian Community’s Tree Day by planting 93 trees.

Molino de la Ciudad on the left bank of the Rio Segura was chosen for the 14 and 15 year olds’ task, as this zone is gradually being transformed into an area for environmental education.

Invasive, non-native species have been eliminated and it is hoped to obtain recognition as specially-protected Valencian Community wetlands, explained Orihuela’s Environment councillor Damaso Aparicio.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“This is an increasingly popular green corridor restored with regenerated water with collaboration from the Confederacion Hidrologica del Segura, Hidraqua, the ANSE nature association and Faunatura,” the councillor said.

“These woods along the riverbank are the only section with deciduous trees,” said Jorge Sanchez, a biologist from ANSE. “As well as their extraordinary biodiversity, they helps to purify the river water and are responsible for the large amounts of carbon needed to fight climate change.”