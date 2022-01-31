Tales of the riverbank in Orihuela on the Valencian Community’s Tree Day

Linda Hall
TREE DAY: 93 more trees for Orihuela’s Molino de la Ciudad Photo credit: Orihuela town hall

EIGHTEEN Orihuela pupils celebrated the Valencian Community’s Tree Day by planting 93 trees.

Molino de la Ciudad on the left bank of the Rio Segura was chosen for the 14 and 15 year olds’ task, as this zone is gradually being transformed into an area for environmental education.

Invasive, non-native species have been eliminated and it is hoped to obtain recognition as specially-protected Valencian Community wetlands, explained Orihuela’s Environment councillor Damaso Aparicio.

“This is an increasingly popular green corridor restored with regenerated water with collaboration from the Confederacion Hidrologica del Segura, Hidraqua, the ANSE nature association and Faunatura,” the councillor said.

“These woods along the riverbank are the only section with deciduous trees,” said Jorge Sanchez, a biologist from ANSE.  “As well as their extraordinary biodiversity, they helps to purify the river water and are responsible for the large amounts of carbon needed to fight climate change.”


Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

