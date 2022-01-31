Spanish footballer flees from the police in Spain’s Pamplona.

According to Noticias de Navarra, Spanish footballer Oihan Sancet fled from the police after being involved in a traffic accident. The accident involving the Athletic player took place during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Reportedly the incident is being investigated by the Pamplona municipal police. The accident occurred on the slope of Beloso in Pamplona. Officers rushed to the scene of the incident but when they arrived the football player reportedly fled from the police. Sancet ran off along the Arga river walkway in the direction of Burlada.

The paper reported that the accident happened at around 1:20am. The car is said to have left the road causing material damage to items of street furniture that were hit.

The accident was initially attended by officers from the Policía Foral. The officers discovered no one had been injured during the accident. They reportedly found three people outside of the car.

The Pamplona Municipal Police also sent officers to the scene of the incident. The municipal police have taken charge of the investigation. The car has already been towed away and is now at the municipal premises.

