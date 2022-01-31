Sajid Javid set to confirm major change to Covid rules

Sajid Javid is set to confirm a major change to Covid rules, according to reports. A U-turn is expected after the recent backlash faced over coronavirus rules for NHS staff.

It is expected that the Health Secretary will announce that compulsory jabs will be scrapped for NHS staff and social care workers. The news is expected to be announced after a COVID meeting that is being held today, January 31.

The changes are said to be being considered as the omicron variant is milder than other strains of the coronavirus.

The NHS has been expecting to lose around 80,000 staff due to Covid jabs being made mandatory for staff.

Speaking to the Telegraph a senior government source confirmed that a U-turn is in progress. The source commented: “Omicron has changed things. When we first introduced the policy, it was delta that was the dominant variant.

“That was very high risk in terms of how severe it was.”

They went on to add: “For omicron, while it is more transmissible, all the studies have shown it is less severe.

“That has changed the conversation about whether mandatory jabs are still proportionate.”

MP Ben Bradley took to social media and said: “The right decision, saving thousands of people from losing their jobs just at the time when we see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“They’ve worked throughout the highest risk periods, looked after us, and the science just does not support removing them from health and care.”

Commenting on the expected change in policy Mark Harper chair of the Covid Recovery Group of Tory MPs stated: “My backbench colleagues and I have been pushing hard to spare the sack for tens of thousands of NHS & care workers.

“It beggars belief that the PM and Health Secretary kept insisting on bulldozing this policy through, despite warnings of staff shortages, for so long.”

