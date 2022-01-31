Sajid Javid performs U-turn over NHS vaccine mandate

Health Secretary, Sajid Javid has ditched the controversial vaccine mandate for NHS and care staff



Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, has today, Monday, January 31, confirmed the Government’s intention of dropping the requirement of mandatory vaccines for NHS and care staff. Addressing parliament this afternoon, Mr Javid said the reason for his U-turn is that he believes the mandate is ‘no longer proportionate’.

“While vaccination remains our very best line of defence against Covid, I believe it is no longer proportionate to require vaccination as a condition of deployment through statute”, stated the minister.

Protection built up against Covid among the British public, either through vaccination, or by infection, led to his decision. Also, the fact that the Omicron variant has been ‘intrinsically less severe’, played a huge part in ditching the controversial policy Mr Javid added.

Thousands of unvaccinated carers could still be banned from taking up old jobs for now though. This is because the ‘no jab, no job policy’ will only be ditched pending a consultation.

Around 80,000 HNS staff remain unjabbed, and it remains unclear how this move will affect them. In order to meet the original deadline of April 1, they would need to be vaccinated by February 3.

Patricia Marquis, director of the Royal College of Nursing claimed the policy had made ‘no sense’, and actually ‘puts patients at more risk’. She had earlier hailed the decision as coming ‘just in time’, considering that many frontline workers had their livelihoods precariously hanging in the balance.

“The vaccination is the right policy, but forcing vaccination wasn’t, not in the middle of a staffing crisis particularly”, Ms Marquis told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Staff who had not been jabbed faced losing their jobs this coming Friday, February 4, and many had been working out their notices until March 31.

Today’s decision did not go well with care bosses though, who called it a slap in the face. Many workers had lost their jobs last November when the previous vaccine mandate came into force.

Nadra Ahmed, the chair of the National Care Association voiced her ‘frustration and sadness’ for all those who had ‘needlessly’ lost their jobs last year, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

