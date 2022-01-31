Ryanair warns masks are here to stay on planes for some time to come.

Ryanair’s finance chief has warned that masks are here to stay. He has said that they are a “small price to pay” for being able to travel around the world during the pandemic and avoid travel restrictions returning.

Neil Sorahan explained: “Masks will be something that will be with us for a while longer to come. If that is the price we have to pay for the next few months, into summer – it’s a small price to pay.

“It’s a bit like after 9/11, we ended up with our toiletries in plastic bags, maybe we’ll have to live with masks for a while longer.”

Ryanair has an edge over its competitors as the company managed to lock in fuel prices recently. This move will save the company “hundreds of millions” of euros.

“[We have an] advantage over the rest of the industry in fuel hedging – trading at over $91 a barrel locked in at $60 until March,” commented Sorahan.

“For the next 15 months, at a time when most of our competition have very little or no hedging, we are in a strong position.”

The finance chief went on to add: “There are more Ryanair flights out of Dublin this summer than there are European flights out of Heathrow. I never thought that would happen.”

