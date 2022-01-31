Russia sees record population decline

The country has seen a record decline in population since the end of the Soviet Union, with nearly one million excess deaths recorded from the start of the pandemic until the end of 2021.

Russia’s population decline is put down to three reasons, an ageing population, migration and the pandemic according to the Rosstat statistics agency.

The agency said that more than 215,000 Russians died from all causes in December 2021, 42% higher than in the same month prior to the outbreak of coronavirus. They also report that 662,000 people had succumbed to the disease since March 2020, double what has been reported by the government’s taskforce, which uses a different methodology and is reported daily by state media.

Russia has long been criticised by independent researchers for under reporting deaths associated with Covid-19 and for downplaying the severity of the disease. The revelation that the country’s population shrank faster in 2021 than in any of the previous 30 years has only added fuel to those charges.

Experts say excess fatalities, which measure the increase in all deaths recorded throughout the pandemic compared with the pre-coronavirus period, is the most accurate measurement of the human cost of the virus.

Russia has now recorded at least 995,000 excess deaths since March 2020, according to The Moscow Times’ calculations comparing fatalities in pandemic months with those recorded in 2019. Many demographers, including former Rosstat analyst Alexei Raksha and Tubingen University statistician Dmitry Kobak, say Russia’s true excess death toll could be higher, based on declining mortality trends in the years before the pandemic.

The Kremlin has been criticised for putting the country’s economy and international ambitions ahead of the population’s health and safety, refusing to introduce mobility restrictions even as cases surged and hospitals became overwhelmed on multiple occasions over the last 18 months. Russia had only one short lockdown during spring 2020.

More than half the Russian population remains unvaccinated against Covid-19 and the country is currently reporting record-high case numbers. The vaccination drive has practically ground to a halt in recent months, as nearly all Russians who say they are prepared to be vaccinated have already taken a jab.

The only country recording more excess deaths than Russia is India.

The Rosstat figures showed that mortality rates declined in December 2021 from levels seen in previous months, which had been the country’s most deadly period in decades. But a surge in Omicron infections since the start of the year has set back Russia’s latest efforts to stem the pandemic and the record decline in populaton.

