Rihanna reveals pregnancy by showing off baby bump in freezing weather

Rihanna has surprised fans by revealing her pregnancy, showing off her bare baby bump in the freezing winter weather of New York City.

Rihanna has revealed that she is pregnant with her partner A$AP Rocky’s child. They were seen walking around New York City on January 28, and Rihanna was proudly displaying her bare baby bump in an outfit that revealed it to the world, despite the wintry weather.

Rihanna was wearing a long, bright pink Chanel coat, open to reveal her bare baby bump. She was not wearing a shirt underneath the coat but did have on a huge gold body chain encrusted with colourful jewels to decorate her belly. She also wore pale blue ripped jeans that were intentionally too long and dragged on the ground.

The couple looked very content as they walked around Harlem. Rihanna and A$AP met in the early 2010s and were confirmed to be dating at the end of 2020.

The singer had previously been taking care to ensure that her bump was not noticed, by covering up in baggy outfits.

Although the reveal may come as a surprise, some fans began to suspect that she might be pregnant back at the end of last year, when she wore an orange dress to an event in Barbados and it appeared she had the beginnings of a bump. However, Rihanna denied the rumours.

