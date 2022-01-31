Proposed new compensation rules for UK domestic flights

Proposals announced Monday promise fairer and simpler compensation rules for UK domestic passengers, which could see claims for delays of more than an hour.

The proposals are intended to replace EU rules that require compensation to be paid for flights delayed by more than three hours. Currently, domestic passengers on flights shorter than 1,500km (932 miles) can claim £220 for delays of more than three hours, but nothing for shorter waits.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the proposals “aim to bolster airline consumer protections and rights”.

The government says that they are now free to introduce new rules after Brexit, which could also see the system being replaced with a model similar to the one used by rail and ferry operators, which links compensation to the cost of travel.

Under the new plan, which is under consultation, passengers would be entitled to:

25% of the ticket price for a delay of more than one hour but less than two hours

50% of the ticket price for a delay of more than two hours but less than three hours

100% of the ticket price for a delay of more than three hours.

Other proposals to protect passengers’ rights include making it mandatory for airlines operating in the UK to sign up to an alternative dispute resolution (ADR) scheme, which could help more people receive the refunds and compensation they are entitled to.

ADR programmes have helped thousands of passengers escalate complaints without going to court, but membership by carriers is voluntary.

Simpler and fairer compensation

The government is also considering giving more power to the the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the industry regulator. That would see them being in a stronger position to enforce consumer laws and the ability to directly fine airlines for breaches.

Mr Shapps said: “People deserve a service that puts passengers first when things go wrong, so today I’ve launched proposals which aim to bolster airline consumer protections and rights.

“We’re making the most of our Brexit dividend with our new freedoms outside of the EU, and this review will help build a trustworthy, reputable sector.”

He is also proposing that airlines pay the full cost of repairing or replacing wheelchairs and mobility scooters lost or damaged during domestic flights. Currently they are only obliged to compensate the passenger up to £1,200 for damage to or loss of their belongings in terms of the terms of the Montreal Convention. Some wheelchairs are known to cost more than £25,000.

Tim Alderslade, Chief Executive of industry body Airlines UK, said his organisation would be responding to the consultation, but added that carriers “work hard to ensure that the passenger is as smooth and enjoyable as possible.”

CAA chief executive Richard Moriarty said the plans are a “clear indication of the need to enhance our enforcement powers, and bring us in line with other regulators”.

He added: “The proposals will improve passenger rights and equip the Civil Aviation Authority with the appropriate tools to act swiftly and effectively for the benefit of consumers.”

Rocio Concha, Director of Policy and Advocacy at consumer group Which?, said trust in travel firms “plummeted” when the coronavirus pandemic began as some airlines “ignored their legal obligations and refused to pay refunds for cancelled flights”.

She went on: “This consultation is a welcome first step that must improve and strengthen consumer rights and protections so that complaints are dealt with fairly and promptly, and that passengers receive the money they are due quickly and without unnecessary hassle.”

Which believe the new rules for compensation will be helpful in ensuring that passengers get a fairer deal and that airlines aren’t allowed to bypass their legal obligations.

