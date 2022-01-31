Police negotiation saves Murcia man barricaded in a room threatening to kill himself

A man in Murcia locked in a room threatening to kill himself was talked down by the police
There was high tension last Saturday, January 29, in a house in the Murcian municipality of Cieza. At around 5pm in the afternoon, the Local Police received a call informing them of a man who had barricaded himself in a room and was threatening to kill himself with a knife.
A police patrol was immediately deployed to the property, along with the Guardia Civil. On arrival, the first thing they encountered was a female lying on the floor of the building’s corridor, in a state of anxiety.
Inside one of the locked rooms, a man could be heard shouting and screaming that he was going to stab himself in the neck and heart. There followed five hours of tense negotiations between a trained police negotiator and the man. He calmly kept requesting for the man to drop his blade and come out from the room.
During the standoff, the man actually cut himself several times on his forearms. Eventually, the man tired and gave up his weapon, giving the police a chance to disarm and arrest him. Medics from an ambulance crew that was present treated the man for his injuries, and his high state of anxiety, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
