Philosophy workshops in Velez-Malaga

The Culture Department of the Velez-Malaga and the Velez-Malaga Philosophy Club present a new programme of activities for this quarter with the aim of promoting the practice of philosophy.

Workshops on philosophy will be held as well as meetings called ‘Philosophical Dialogues,’ taught by expert practical philosophers and aimed at all audiences.

The activities will begin on February 9 and will take place at the Exile Centre.

Philosopher Karina Nazal explained that previous workshops were very well received and “for this reason, we want to continue with them to do philosophy, investigate and reflect among all so that the participants can see how it can make us have a fuller life. You just have to go with an open mind.”

The ‘Philosophical Dialogues’ will take place on February 9 and March 9 and will last one hour.

The ‘Philosophical Workshops’ are more in-depth and can be developed in one or two sessions. The workshops will be on February 23 and March 23.

All activities are free of charge and will take place at 6pm at the Exile Centre in Velez-Malaga. Those interested in participating can register through the email: [email protected]

