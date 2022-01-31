Overtime ban is likely to mar Catral fiestas

By Linda Hall
Overtime ban is likely to mar Catral fiestas
CATRAL'S Policia Local officers will no longer be working overtime.

CATRAL’S Policia Local officers will no longer be working overtime.

The decision was the outcome of the town hall’s “continual” failure to honour previously-negotiated agreements, explained the CSIF union which represents the officers.

“Overtime is always voluntary,” explained a CSIF statement. “Members of the Catral force have until now been working extra hours, sometimes doubling their shifts owing to staff shortages and the resulting workload.”

The announcement came days before the start of Catral’s fiestas in honour of Santa Agueda  on February 4 when the officers would normally work more hours than usual.

The last time they sat down at the bargaining table with Catral’s mayor Juan Jose Vicente Martinez in November last year, he neither accepted the points that CSIF raised, nor were these afterwards included in the minutes, the union complained.


