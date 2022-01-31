Nutritionist Fritz Horstmann Shares Simple Vegan Swaps for a Healthy Lifestyle

Veganism has seen a surge in popularity over the past few years, with people becoming more conscious of what they eat and the environmental impacts of their consumption. While calculating the exact number of vegans would be almost impossible, surveys have indicated the rapid growth. One such survey suggested that there has been an estimated 40% increase in 2020, which would see a rough total of around 1.5 million.

From opting for ethically farmed and local produce to not supporting companies that test products on animals, the modern-day consumer has become a more conscious consumer. We have also seen the likes of Hollywood celebrities such as Bella Hadid, Lewis Hamilton, Joaquin Phoenix, Thandiwe Newton, and Natalie Portman, all advocate for the benefits of a plant-based diet. Vegan nutritionist and coach Fritz Horstmann has aided celebrities such as Daniel Negreanu and Luca Waldschmidt on their vegan fitness journeys.

Benefits of Veganism

Studies have indicated that a well-balanced vegan diet can positively affect one’s health. With notable improvement seen in health conditions such as diabetes and obesity. Data also shows that a vegan diet included higher amounts of fiber, antioxidants, and beneficial plant compounds. “They also appear to be richer in potassium, magnesium, folate, and vitamins A, C, and E.”

Vegan diets have also pointed towards reducing the risk of cancer; in fact, studies have found that consuming just three rashers of bacon a day could increase one’s risk of cancer by 20 percent. Cardiovascular risks also see a significant decline due to the fact that a plant-based diet, by nature, does not contain high amounts of dietary cholesterol, which makes cardiovascular diseases less likely.

Fritz Horstmann, who has personally benefited from a vegan lifestyle, says that he now has “set out to build the best vegan coaching program out there. And over the past four years, after coaching hundreds of vegans, the goal has been to make veganism: accessible, fun, sustainable. So we can make a positive impact on this planet, save animals, save the environment while avoiding diseases, and do what is best for our health. Our goal as a company is to help 1000s of vegans and then inspire others to go vegan as well.”

Simple Vegan Alternatives

Soya, coconut, rice, or nut milk

The days of having a limited “dairy” choice are long gone. Now, convenience stores, restaurants, and coffee shops (even fast food takeaways) are stocked up on plant-derived alternatives. With a large amount of the population displaying some degree of lactose intolerance, it is no surprise that vegan options are so popular. Some of the popular dairy milk alternatives are:

Oat Milk

Soy Milk

Coconut Milk

Almond Milk

Cashew Milk

Rice Milk

Hemp Milk

Pea Milk

Lentils

Lentils, like most legumes, are a great source of protein. Lentils have a hearty texture that, when cooked, mimics that of minced meat. Steamed lentils can be used as a minced meat substitute in meals such as cottage pie, burgers, and even bolognese.

Tofu

If you love scrambled eggs in the morning, Fritz advises opting for tofu crumble instead– since the two are extremely similar in terms of taste and texture. For added flavor and nutrients, you can add tomatoes, onions, and spices for a well-balanced breakfast.

Nutritional yeast

If you’re a cheese lover, nutritional yeast is a surprising tool to have in your vegan arsenal. The yeast has a slightly cheesy flavor, with a distinctive nutty taste, and is also surprisingly rich in protein and vitamins. Add to some thickened plant-based milk, and you have a completely vegan cheese sauce.

Coconut cream

Fan of strawberries and cream? Coconut cream works as an excellent alternative. The creamy, slightly sweet cream has an amazing tropical scent with a hint of coconut flavor and can be used in both sweet and savory dishes.

Final Thoughts

Going vegan is a complete lifestyle change; while some people prefer to take the plunge and go all-in, others have opted to ease themselves into it. Either way, studies prove that vegan options can prove beneficial for an overall healthy lifestyle. For those that are interested in looking deeper into a vegan lifestyle or if you need fitness inspiration, Horstmann shares a variety of options on his digital platforms that might be useful.