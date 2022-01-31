Normality returns to the day centres for the elderly in Velez-Malaga

Activities such as regional dance, choir, guitar, oil painting, canvas painting, recycling and memory workshops return to normality in the various day centres in Velez-Malaga.

The first deputy mayor of Velez-Malaga, Jesus Perez Atencia, pointed out that “with the opening of the day centres a few months ago, work was done to incorporate the different workshops and occupational activities framed within the active ageing programme designed by the council itself into the daily routine. In 2022, they want to recover all of them, reaching a percentage of participation similar to that of before the pandemic.”

“Municipal centres for the elderly are safe spaces as long as we continue to comply with the prevention regulations that have been established, such as the correct use of masks, maintaining social distance, limitation of the established capacity and correct ventilation of the halls.”

