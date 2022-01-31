Nightmare pileup of mattresses at Santa Pola’s Ecopark rubbish tip

MORE than 14,000 unwanted mattresses have piled up at Santa Pola’s Ecopark refuse dump since 2015.

Four thousand of the mattresses have been removed over the past four years, Encarni Ramirez, councillor responsible for Street Cleaning, revealed.

“The problem goes back to our predecessors who did absolutely nothing between 2015 and 2019,” she said. “During this period they just looked the other way.”

The town hall has now put out to tender a €50,000 contract to remove the Ecopark’s non-hazardous items. These include garden waste, household goods, wood and rubble as well as the mattresses, which the contractor will have to transport and dispose of sustainably.