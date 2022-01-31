New Zealand: Two teens shot in targeted attack

Police in New Zealand has reportd that two teens have been shot in a targeted attack that took place in the early hours of this morning, at an Invercargill house.

A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition in hospital and a 17-year-old girl was seriously injured in the shooting incident at the Centre Street house. Emergency services received reports of the incident at about 1.10am on Monday.

“Two people received gunshot wounds and both have been flown to Dunedin Hospital. A male is in a critical condition and a female is in a serious condition,” emergency services said.

Police spent the day at the house and were conducting a scene examination.

Southland Area Commander Inspector Mike Bowman said in a statement: “while the police investigation is in its early stages, this is almost certainly an isolated occurrence.”

“We want to reassure the community that this appears to be a targeted attack. Our team is working hard to establish what has happened, and our priority is to identify those responsible as soon as we can and hold them to account.”

Part of the street had been blocked by police, who arrived at the scene in forensic suits.

A person in the street said he heard a car in the area about 1am and then six gunshots fired in rapid succession, whilst another said he was concerned the incident could lead to further gang tension.

According to a Stuff reporter there had been about four police vehicles at Dunedin Hospital and at least 10 officers at the entrance to the hospital.

There was a large contingent of people dressed in blue outside the hospital, with around 20 of them being teenagers, the reporter said.

A police spokesperson said the police presence was part of their ongoing victim support work.

Invercargill mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt said he was “deeply saddened by the recent events in the city which have had tragic repercussions for many families and I want to extend my sympathies to all whānau affected by these acts.

Monday’s shooting occurred near Newfield Park School, a primary school on Wilfrid St, and the school’s board of trustees chair Rochelle Ledington said police had been proactively communicating with the school.

The school sent a notice to parents and guardians on Monday morning informing them of the incident and asking them to avoid the Centre St area, Ledington said.

The news that two teens have been shot comes not long after the recent mass shooting in the country with many concerned with the rise in such .

