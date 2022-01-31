Neil Young offers fans free four-month subscription to Amazon Music

Fans have been offered a free four-month subscription to Amazon Music by Neil Young after his Spotify fallout



Neil Young has decided to ramp up his new-found dislike of Spotify, but offering his fans a free four-month subscription to Amazon’s streaming service. The Folk-rock legend posted a message promoting Amazon on his official Twitter account to his 76,000 followers this Sunday, January 30.

He also pushed the offer on his website, where it said, “Amazon has been leading the pack in bringing hi-res audio to the masses, and it’s a great place to enjoy my entire catalogue, in the highest quality available”.

This all comes as the result of Young’s protest against Spotify and its continued broadcasting of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. He has removed all his music, and is boycotting the platform, insisting that its controversial anti-vaccine podcaster Rogan is pushing disinformation about the vaccines.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Joni Mitchell and Nils Lofgren have both sided with Young in removing their music from Spotify. Calls to fire Rogan have also come from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. A spokeswoman for the couple – who also have a $25 million deal with Spotify – told CNN that they have been voicing their concern about the stand-up comedian since last April.

They have not threatened to leave the platform though, and the spokeswoman said, “We have continued to express our concerns to Spotify to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis. We look to Spotify to meet this moment, and are committed to continuing our work together as it does”.

In response to the recent backlash against Spotify, a spokesperson told Variety, “We have detailed content policies in place and we’ve removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to Covid since the start of the pandemic”.

Adding, “We regret Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon”, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.