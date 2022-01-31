Motril continues to recover its boulevards

The Government of Andalucia has assisted in cleaning the waterways on the boulevards of Motril.

The mayor of Motril, Luisa Maria Garcia Chamorro, has thanked the Andalucian Government for the cleaning of watercourses on the boulevards of Motril “after decades of neglect” that “solves very serious risk problems.”

Chamorro has also explained that the Junta de Andalucia is not limiting itself to cleaning, “but to comprehensive actions that are responsible and totally appropriate to the environment of the area, which are a real revolution if we compare it with what was done previously.”

The cleaning of the boulevard in Carchuna has now been completed after the channel had become completely invaded by cane, eliminating any native riparian vegetation needed for creatures such as fish.

Chamarro explained that “the invasive vegetation has been eliminated, waste has been removed – especially plastics – and the sediments have been relocated.”

The president of the ELA, Concepcion Abarca, said: “I have to thank the great work that the board is doing in riverbeds and ravines; I have nothing but words of recognition because in this area we have many problems with the riverbeds and dangers that, with actions like this, are going to be avoided considerably.”

The deputy mayor for Agriculture, Antonio Escamez, reiterated “the close collaboration of Motril council and the Delegation of Agriculture, which has made it possible to clean up boulevards that had been clogged for years. Old roads and spaces that were a danger are now naturalised, clean and integrated into the environment so that they can fulfil their function.”

