MORE than 4000 children aged from 5 to 11 vaccinated in Marbella according to Mayor Ángeles Muñoz.

She visited the special vaccination centre at the Adolfo Suárez Congress Centre on Friday January 28 which the council opened (alongside a similar centre in San Pedro Alcantara) to help reduce some of the burden on Health Centres and the Costa del Sol Hospital.

So far, 77 per cent of the target population of Marbella have been fully vaccinated and Muñoz encouraged everyone to be inoculated “because it has shown that it reduces the number of admissions for serious processes and deaths.”

Speaking about the campaign for child vaccination the mayor said “to reduce the tension of anticipation and make the vaccination more enjoyable” an initiative was launched to accompany and entertain the little ones with the presence of superheroes who distribute stickers and sweets which has been very well received.

Some 81 per cent of the population of the municipality have received the first dose (around 120,000) and those who have not yet received the second does or the booster are encouraged to do so.

