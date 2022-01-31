Lorraine Kelly begs Meghan Markle to not revive lifestyle blog

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Lorraine Kelly begs Meghan Markle to not revive lifestyle blog
Credit: YouTube screenshot

Lorraine Kelly begs Meghan Markle to not revive lifestyle blog The Tig.

Before Meghan Markle married into the Royal family she wrote a blog called The Tig. Meghan shelved the blog shortly before she got engaged to Prince Harry. It has been rumoured that she is set to revive it again.

Many fans were excited that the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle blog could be revived. Others though were not as impressed.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Lorraine Kelly discussed the possibly of the returning blog with Russell Myers from The Mirror. Lorraine appears to be unimpressed with the blog.

She commented: “Now before she met Harry, she had her own lifestyle blog and there is talk of that may be coming back.”

Russell commented on the rumours and said: “There is, and it’s interesting because before they were the king and queen of Instagram, with millions and millions of followers, she had a very popular lifestyle blog called The Tig and this was named after her favourite wine.”


He went on to add: “It was all about beauty tips and recipes and her thoughts on recipes and whatnot, but it was put to the wayside after she became a member of the Royal Family and then there’s potential that she’s unearthing it.”

He told Lorraine that the blog could be another “string added to their bow.”

Lorraine quickly quipped: “I hope not.”


Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here