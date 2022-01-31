Lorraine Kelly begs Meghan Markle to not revive lifestyle blog The Tig.

Before Meghan Markle married into the Royal family she wrote a blog called The Tig. Meghan shelved the blog shortly before she got engaged to Prince Harry. It has been rumoured that she is set to revive it again.

Many fans were excited that the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle blog could be revived. Others though were not as impressed.

Lorraine Kelly discussed the possibly of the returning blog with Russell Myers from The Mirror. Lorraine appears to be unimpressed with the blog.

She commented: “Now before she met Harry, she had her own lifestyle blog and there is talk of that may be coming back.”

Russell commented on the rumours and said: “There is, and it’s interesting because before they were the king and queen of Instagram, with millions and millions of followers, she had a very popular lifestyle blog called The Tig and this was named after her favourite wine.”

He went on to add: “It was all about beauty tips and recipes and her thoughts on recipes and whatnot, but it was put to the wayside after she became a member of the Royal Family and then there’s potential that she’s unearthing it.”

He told Lorraine that the blog could be another “string added to their bow.”

Lorraine quickly quipped: “I hope not.”

