Lord Of The Rings and The Piano star Pete Smith dies aged 63 after a dementia battle. The actor had been battling illness for a long time.

The New Zealand actor passed away on Saturday, January 29. According to local news reports Smith had been batting both dementia and kidney disease for several years.

Smith was a father to six. His son Poumau Papali’i-Smith spoke to Stuff and revealed details of his father’s death.

Poumau said that his father had been “sick for a long time.” He also commented that the family is “happy he didn’t have to suffer any longer”.

He told Stuff: “So it’s kind of bittersweet,”

“For the last seven years, he’d been on dialysis which took its toll on him over the years. Within the last two years he was also diagnosed with dementia.

“We started doing dialysis at home but over the last few weeks he suffered an infection which he fought for the last four weeks.”

Smith will be remembered by fans for his roles in The Piano and Once Were Warriors. In 2003 he made an appearance in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

