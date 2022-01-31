Lockdown party report delivered to Downing Street

The long awaited and much discussed Sue Gray report into Downing Street parties have been delivered today, ahead of an expected release later today.

At this stage no indication has been given as to whether the report has been redacted as has been suggested, or whether it is the full report.

On Friday, January 28, from the Metropolitan Police requested that the report contain ‘minimal reference’ to lockdown breaches they are investigating. It is believed that their investigation is of a criminal nature, although they will most likely be issuing fines rather than anything more serious.

In a statement, the force said: “For the events the Met is investigating, we asked for minimal reference to be made in the Cabinet Office report.

“The Met did not ask for any limitations on other events in the report, or for the report to be delayed, but we have had ongoing contact with the Cabinet Office, including on the content of the report, to avoid any prejudice to our investigation.”

No indication has ben given either as to exactly when the report will be released into the public domain, or whether a press briefing will follow.

