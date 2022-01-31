Laurence Fox tests positive for Covid

Chris King
image: twitter

Actor Laurence Fox reveals he has tested positive for coronavirus

Laurence Fox, the actor, and former London mayoral candidate revealed on Sunday, January 30, that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Fox is also a massive vaccine sceptic, as well as being an active anti-lockdown campaigner.

The actor tweeted a photo of his lateral flow test, showing a positive result, writing, “In other news, felt shivery and crap yesterday. Turns out I have been visited by Lord Covid at last and have the Omnicold (if the LFT is to be believed!) On the #Ivermectin, saline nasal rinse, quercetin, paracetamol, and ibruprofen. More man flu than Wu-flu at the moment”.

Ironically, just four days ago, Fox tweeted a photo showing him wearing a T-shirt with the text on it, “No vaccine needed, I have an immune system”. His second tweet this Sunday reported that he was on day two of infection.

After his first tweet, several users commented and responded to his post, asking him where he had got the Ivermectin from, and why he was using it. The anti-parasitic treatment Ivermectin is used mainly for animals, but in some cases, it can be approved to treat humans who are suffering from parasitic worms.

Fox’s reply to the tweets was, “Not only do you only have to sign a form saying you feel well to get into Mexico, but you can also buy drugs like Ivermectin over the counter that the vaccinaholics don’t want you to get hold of here. I’m so happy to be joining the natural immunity club. Going to have a nap”.

Ivermectin is a treatment that has been promoted as a treatment for Covid by the likes of comedian Joe Rogan in his podcasts, though it has never been proved to be effective against coronavirus. He claimed to have used it when he caught Covid, as did Tucker Carlson, the Fox News host.


When he launched his bid last year to become the mayor of London, Fox said he would wait until 2023 before ever getting jabbed. His reason was that by this time, enough tests should have been carried out to convince him of the safety of the vaccines.

Another claim made by Fox is that doctors have been adding non-Covid deaths to the official figures. He claims they did that with his mother when she died in 2020, as reported by uk.news.yahoo.com.

