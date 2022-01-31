Killer Storms: Schools shut and thousands without power after 90mph storms. At least two people have lost their lives.

The UK has been battered by Storm Malik and Storm Corrie. The weekend’s storms left thousands of people without power. Monday is set to have a cold and blustery start.

On Saturday Storm Malik claimed the lives of a woman in Aberdeen and a young boy in Staffordshire. Storm Malik had torn trees down which led to the deaths.

According to the Met Office, Storm Corrie which hit on Sunday will head away on Monday, January 31. Yellow weather warnings have been put in place for wind for parts of England.

Brizlee Wood was hit by gusts of wind reaching a staggering 93 mph during Storm Malik.

Alex Burkill from the Met office commented: “That is exceptionally strong for any time of the year and there is no wonder there were significant impacts such as power outages and damage to buildings. It is very unfortunate that things were worse than that for some people.”

Aberdeenshire has been hit hard and due to power and heating issues, some schools will remain shut on Monday.

Commenting on Storm Corrie Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon took to Twitter and said: “Work to repair the damage from Storm Malik continues. Tens of thousands have had power reconnected already – however, many will remain off supply again tonight and some, especially in north east, could be off into Tuesday. Welfare arrangements are in place.

“Special arrangements remain in place for vulnerable customers and local resilience partnerships continue to work with councils to provide welfare support.”

People have been warned to watch out for flying debris. Mr Burkill commented on the harsh conditions that the emergency services are facing. He said: “It is not just the case of strong winds causing problems – there is also the ice risk across parts of Scotland through to the early part of Monday morning.

“There will be some wintry showers. Emergency services are trying to get out, utility companies are trying to make repairs and so the icy conditions are not going to make that easier for them.”

