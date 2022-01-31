Jobs available for waiters, hotel staff and cooks on German island with salaries of 2,200 to 3,300 euros a month

A hotel complex on a German island is seeking waiters, hotel staff and cooks to fill new job positions, and they will receive salaries that range between 2,200 and 3,300 euros a month.

A hotel complex located on the German island of Borkum, the westernmost island of the Frisian Islands, which belong to the state of Lower Saxony, is offering a work opportunity for cooks, waiters and hotel receptionists for salaries that range from 2,200 to 3,300 euros a month.

The four-star resort on the island located in the North Sea is offering the opportunity to all those in the European Union. In the case of Spain, these job offers have been posted on the network Eures, which is the European mechanism that encourages the movement of workers between the member states of the European Union.

As specified in El Economista, the contracts are ongoing and are for 40 working hours over five days of the week. The future workers will have free ferry rides to reach the island, and one of the fundamental requirements is the language.

The employees will need to speak English or German with a level between A2 and B2, which will depend on the job position. In any case, the company will offer courses to help the new workers adapt.

Those interested in any of the offers will need to send an email with their CV to the following address: [email protected]. They will have until March 27, 2022, to register. They will also be able to see all the details about each job position and the selection process on the Spanish Public State Employment Service (SEPE) website.

