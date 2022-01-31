Highway Code changes pits drivers against cyclists

Changes to the Highway Code that bring the UK more in line with rules affecting cyclists has resulted in a war of words between drivers and cyclists.

One of the main areas of contention is the notion that cyclists should on quieter roads and in slow moving traffic, use the centre of the road to make themselves as visible as possible.

That has resulted in drivers taking to Twitter and other social media saying that the change would only serve to increase congestion on the roads. They further complain that it would add extra stress for driver’s already having to take care on busy roads, by forcing them to look out for cyclists as well.

As an example a Twitter user quoted by the Standard, Andrew wrote: “The problem is drivers have enough to worry about without extra stress put on them to worry about cyclists in the middle of the road and pedestrians trying to cross next to a junction.

“These changes are fundamentally wrong, each party should be responsible for their own safety.”

Cyclists however are strongly supportive of the change, one responding by saying he fundamentally “wrong”, adding: “It’s much safer for cyclists to ride in the middle of their lane. Your only complaint is that you aren’t very good at overtaking and you want to squeeze past dangerously closely in the same lane. Unacceptable, Andrew”.

Others have complained of cyclists creating huge queues by blocking the centre of the road, often for miles. To make matters worse there appears to be little give and take with neither side willing to work with the rule changes or to give a little with some motorists condemning cyclists for “holding drivers to ransom with these new Highway Code changes”.

Some believe that a hierarchy of road users is being created that puts the onus on drivers, making it their responsibility to watch out for walkers, cyclists and horse riders. However the changes also mean that there is an onus on cyclists to watch out for walkers and pedestrians.

Many London residents believe that cyclists have a bad track record when it comes to keeping pedestrians safe or in abiding by the Highway Code.

Paul Foster wrote: “When was the last time anyone saw a cyclists in London abiding by the Highway Code? For example, using a pelican crossing is highly dangerous for pedestrians because most cyclists seem to ignore red lights!”

Gareth Sutton replied: “8 month pregnant daughter hit and knocked over in London, with significant bruising, by delivery rider jumping a crossing. They’re becoming a significant menace in the shared areas in Bath too. Fast, silent and ridden aggressively.

The rules also state that traffic should give way when pedestrians are crossing or waiting to cross at junctions.

But one Londoner fumed: “don’t understand these new highway code rules, how can we give way to pedestrians waiting to cross in central London if there is a constant stream of pedestrians waiting to cross?”

Drivers who break the changes outlined in the Highway Code can expect anything from fixed penalty notices, points on their licence, fines and suspended jail terms.

