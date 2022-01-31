Greece to fire unvaccinated health workers

The government of Greece has taken the decision to fire public health workers who are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

Public health workers in Greece who do not get vaccinated against COVID-19 by March 31 will be fired, announced the minister of Health, Thanos Plevris, on January 31.

Last September, the government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis made vaccination mandatory for health workers and all citizens over 60 years old. They also suspended the employment and pay of 6,500 professionals who had chosen not to get vaccinated, around 6% of the health workers in the country.

Around 1,500 of them ended up returning to their jobs with a certificate showing that they had recovered from the illness.

The decision to permanently fire unvaccinated health workers (whether they have had the virus or not) has arrived at a time when there are around a hundred deaths a day in a country with 10.7 million inhabitants. The health system is under a large amount of pressure, with a high number of people in the ICU and a high number of hospital admissions in general, despite lower numbers of infections.

Despite the pressure on hospitals, a new series of restrictive measures were relaxed on Monday. From now on, restaurants will not be obliged to close at midnight and music is permitted in bars and clubs again.

Plevris justified the decision to relax some of the restrictive measures with the decreasing numbers of daily infections.

