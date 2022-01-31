Good turnout for U3A Calpe’s January general meeting

THE turnout for U3A Calpe’s January general meeting was good despite the cold weather.

Having received and followed strict instructions from the town hall regarding Covid regulations, members wrapped up warmly, as all windows and doors were open throughout the meeting.

Guest speaker, Carole Saunders, advisor to Calpe’s mayor, provided updates on public works and events in the town and the current Covid booster campaign for the over-50s. As always, she stressed her willingness to discuss problems or answer queries from local residents.

Membership renewals are now due for 2022, following the moratorium on subscriptions last year because of the impact of Covid.

Places are still available for several trips which have already been organised for later in the year by the Travel coordinators. Those interested should check the www.calpeu3a.org website for further information and details of deposits, which are shortly due.

The next General Meeting will be held on February 17 at 10.30am in the Casa de Cultura.