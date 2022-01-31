Good turnout for U3A Calpe’s January general meeting

By
Linda Hall
-
0
GUEST SPEAKER: Carole Saunders with U3A Calpe’s president Wendy Down Photo credit: U3A Calpe

THE turnout for U3A Calpe’s January general meeting was good despite the cold weather.

Having received and followed strict instructions from the town hall regarding Covid regulations, members wrapped up warmly, as all windows and doors were open throughout the meeting.

Guest speaker, Carole Saunders, advisor to Calpe’s mayor, provided updates on public works and events in the town and the current Covid booster campaign for the over-50s.  As always, she stressed her willingness to discuss problems or answer queries from local residents.

Membership renewals are now due for 2022, following the moratorium on subscriptions last year because of the impact of Covid.

Places are still available for several trips which have already been organised for later in the year by the  Travel coordinators. Those interested should check the www.calpeu3a.org website for further information and details of deposits, which are shortly due.

The next General Meeting will be held on February 17 at 10.30am in the Casa de Cultura.


Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

