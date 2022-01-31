GOOD news for children and their parents in Torremolinos as the council commits to remodel old and construct new playgrounds throughout the municipality.

This was announced at the inauguration of the children’s park on Calle Capri on January 29 which has been closed for months due to the “inexplicable” refusal (according to Mayor Margarita del Cid) of the previous council team to undertake maintenance of the park.

“It has been one of the priorities for the responsible councillor, Ramón Alcaide, whom I thank for the diligence and pace he has given to some necessary reform actions so that today it can be enjoyed by the residents of this area” the mayor said as she opened the renovated playground.

The work undertaken consisted of repairing benches which have been painted and their structures reinforced; palm tree pruning and lawn mowing; cleaning the entire perimeter, paying special attention to a nearby ditch and review of the safety of the different play apparatus.

In addition, the mayor promised to address road safety problems that led to local residents contacting her after saying that they had contacted the council on several occasions without adequate response.

