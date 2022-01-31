Germany: Two police officers shot dead during traffic stop

Two police officers have been shot dead during a routine traffic partol on a rural road in Western Germany, in the early hours of this morning.

Kaiserslautern police say that the shooting occurred during a traffic check near Kusel at about 4:20 a.m, this morning. According to the police the two officers were able to radio that shots were being fired, spokesman Bernhard Christian Erfort told n-tv television.

Reinforcements were sent to help the officers, a 24-year-old woman and 29-year-old man, but were unable to finding them dead on arrival.

Erfort said he didn’t know whether the officers had seen something particular about the assailants’ vehicle that they wanted to check or whether it was just a routine check.

The assailants fled the scene leaving police with no description of them, the car they used or what direction they fled in. A manhunt was extended to the neighbouring German state of Saarland, according to the police.

They have warned the public not to pick up hitchhikers in the Kusel area and to be observant with at least one of the suspects armed.

The younger of the two police officers killed in Monday’s incident was still studying at a police academy, the GdP police union said.

